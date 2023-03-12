Calvin Harris And Ellie Goulding Reunite For New Pop Ballad “Miracle”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 12th, 2023 - 9:18 PM

Marking itself as the first track in almost 10 years since Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris collaborated, “Miracle”, is a sensual dance hit filling listeners with the heated rush of a summery Ibiza club night. Following Goulding’s 2022 single, “Easy Lover”, these frequent collaborators have finally released their long awaited dynamic duo revival. The spacey production and infectious vocal chops in the chorus set the listening experience somewhere between a dimly lit nightclub and the vast abyss of outer space.

The track opens with the clean vocals of Goulding supported by the calm waning swells of Harris’s synth chords. The lyrical content being a vulnerable, sultry confession from Goulding to her lover to forget all she’s done and never let her go. The chorus reprising the lyrics “Can you forgive it all, To believe in a miracle? Yeah, I put you through hell, But I’m askin’ you to believe, To believe in a miracle” right before the sudden drop contrasting the melodramatic beg for forgiveness. Closing out the track are the same vocal chops found within the chorus paired with a classic drum and bass pattern.

“Miracle” is sure to be on every dance club rotation this upcoming summer, taking party goers on a bright, synth-heavy rollercoaster birthing new nights to be remembered. Faintly reminiscent of their past collaborations, Goulding and Harris deliver the catchy and high energy music they know best not only catching the ear of avid fans but the casual listener as well.

Goulding’s last full length project was her 2020 studio album, Brightest Blue, and her last single was a dance track in similar vein to “Miracle” titled “Like a Savior”. While Harris’s last project was his 2022 studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 which was the second edition to his 2017 album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. While it is unknown if “Miracle” is a teaser for upcoming works for either of the pair, this long awaited collaboration is sure to keep the masses alerted for the potential future rollouts of either artists.