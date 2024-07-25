Karate Announce First New Album In 20 Years Make It Fit For October 2024 Release, Share Two New Singles “Defendants” & “Silence, Sound”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Karate reunited for their first shows in 17 years back in 2022 and now the band has announced their first new album in 17 years, Make It Fit, will be released on October 18 through Numero Group. In the time since 2004’s Pockets, Geoff Farina, Jeff Goddard and Gavin McCarthy has performed in a variety of different projects.The band members no longer live in Boston, which mean the new album was written remotely and it reflects on who the band is today.

Along with the album announcement, Karate has shared the single, “Defendants” and “Silence, Sound,” which are also the album’s opening and closing tracks,“Silence, Sound” is a jazzy indie rock ditty that sounds like a new spin on the forever classic Karate, while “Defendants” is a catchy rock anthem sounds like Karate’s take on a classic Thin Lizzy song.

On another note, Karate will be playing Las Vegas’s new emo music festival Best Friends Forever in October and the band also has upcoming international dates.

Make It Fit Track List