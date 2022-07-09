Karate Reunite For First Show In 17 Years

Home News Finneas Gregory July 9th, 2022 - 12:22 PM

The cult American band Karate recently played their first show in 17 years at The Sinclair, a venue in Cambridge, MA, a city just outside of the band’s native Boston, known for being the home of many prestigious universities. According to an article on Stereogum, Karate went on to play a second show at The Sinclair the following night. Karate’s next performance will be at the Pitchfork Music Festival, which will take place in Chicago from July 15-17 this year.

Many fans took videos of their performance at The Sinclair, which show the venue packed wall to wall with attendees, no doubt excited by the overdue return of one of the most widely adored 90s cult bands.

Despite it having been 17 years since their last performance, the members of Karate showed no signs of rust as they belted out their unparalleled catalog. Their songs, tinged with jazz and post-rock motifs, brought a new degree of creativity to the music industry, made them stand out from their 90s contemporaries and generated scores of devoted listeners.

Karate’s fans are elated by the return of the dearly-missed cult band. Following their two killer shows at The Sinclair in Cambridge, they’ve likely gained even more listeners, charmed by their unique musical style and electrifying live performances. It can be sure that all of Karate’s fans, new or old, are no doubt eagerly awaiting their return to the stage at the famous Pitchfork music festival in Chicago next weekend.