Slash Cancels Four SERPENT Festival Tour Dates Following Stepdaughter’s Passing

Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to blabbermouth.net, Because of “unforeseen circumstances,” four shows of Slash‘s nationwide SERPENT Tour have been canceled and refunds will be available at points of purchase. For more information and tickets to the festival, visit www.serpentfestival.com. On another note, it has been reported that the tour will resume in Toronto on July 28 at the Budweiser Stage.

On a social media post, Slash says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase.”