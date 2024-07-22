Slash Cancels Four SERPENT Festival Tour Dates Following Stepdaughter’s Passing

According to blabbermouth.net, Because of “unforeseen circumstances,” four shows of Slash‘s nationwide SERPENT Tour have been canceled and refunds will be available at points of purchase. For more information and tickets to the festival, visit www.serpentfestival.com. On another note, it has been reported that the tour will resume in Toronto on July 28 at the Budweiser Stage.
On a social media post, Slash says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase.”
Joining the artist at various stops on the tour are Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson.
Cancelled SERPENT Tour Dates
7/22 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
7/24 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts
7/25 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
7/27 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
