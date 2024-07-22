Krist Novoselic Joins FooVana Tribute Band For Performances Of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Lithium” & “Blew”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 4:00 PM

According to nme.com, Krist Novoselic performed a bunch of Nirvana covers, including “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Lithium” with the tribute band FooVana. The tribute band were playing at Georgie’s Garage in Vancouver, Washington on July 18 when Nirvana’s founding bassist joined them for three classic songs, including “Blew from Nirvana’s 1989 debut album Bleach.

FooVana had previously teased the collaboration ahead of the show, by writing on Facebook: “Get down here to Georgie’s Garage and Grill! Show’s about to start! Oh yeah that’s right… Someobody else is here!!!”