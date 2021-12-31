Matt Cameron Of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Teases Possible Collaboration With Krist Novoselic

Home News Jamie Reddy December 31st, 2021 - 12:05 AM

In the world of collaboration, anything is possible. Now before the year is done, it is announced that Matt Cameron of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam teases a possible collaboration with Krist Novoselic, who is most known as the bassist of the legendary band, Nirvana. While both of them have had their own projects and collaborations in the last years, it is natural for performers in the same genres to somehow make their way to each other, appreciating their contribution to music. This is another example of how the grand design plays things out in time.

Cameron let the world know via social media by posting a photo of the two of them together working in the studio. Is it an album? A song? The world has yet to find out, but one would think that this kind of collaboration is sure to make waves the second the sound waves hit ears. Cameron posts Novoselic playing guitar in the booth of a recording studio in Seattle.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried