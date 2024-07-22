Inter Arma Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Pyrrhon

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 3:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, metal band Inter Arma already released their new album, New Heaven and now, the band has announced a handful of dates to promote the album while leading up to an appearance at the Decay Metal Fest. Three of the dates, are with Pyrrhon and Antichrist Siege Machine will also join Inter Arma for one show. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

Inter Arma Tour Dates

9/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel *

9/25 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs *

9/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy *

9/27 – Washington, DC – Atlas Brew Works *+

9/28 – Dayton, OH – Brightside Music (Decay Metal Fest)

* w/ Pyrrhon

+ w/ Antichrist Siege Machine

