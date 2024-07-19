Sofi Tukker Share Versatile New Single & Video “Hey Homie”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 19th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

The musical duo, Sofi Tukker, has released their new track “Hey Homie,” today. The new song displays Sofi Tukker’s versatility and softer side to their music. Members of the duo, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, each bring their unique musical influences to “Hey Homie,” resulting in a perfect example of Sofi Tukker’s musical fusion. “Hey Homie” is available to be streamed.



Regarding the new song, Sofi Tukker writes, “‘Hey Homie’ is one of our favorite songs on the album. It represents both of us in that Soph has always wanted to make bossa nova and Tuck has always wanted to make drum and bass, and we managed to do both with this one. It’s about the kind of love that is never ‘realized’ and it never necessarily becomes romantic. Not many songs are written about this type of relationship, and yet it’s super universal. It’s bittersweet and beautiful.”

Although “Hey Homie” was not a song the band members wrote about each other, they used the music video to pay tribute to their friendship. The band made a statement on their new video, and their friendship in their press release by saying “It’s such a unique friendship–we love each other lowkey like homies, it’s special even though it’s not romantic. We wanted to celebrate the love between friends that will always have an enduring bond. We hope it feels like a warm hug while you’re dancing.” The video’s creative director was Kunna Haan, who has been an active part of the Bread album campaign. The video’s director was Aerin Moreno, who has also worked with the likes of Madison Beer and Tate McRae.

Watch the music video for “Hey Homie”:

