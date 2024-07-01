Sofi Tukker Announce Cancelation Of European Tour Dates Due To Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 2:45 PM

According to social media, Earlier today musician Sofi Tukker announced a cancelation of her European Tour dates due to an illness. The post states: “I’m really bummed to make this announcement that we are canceling our European run of festivals and shows this month. I was seriously looking forward to this all year and am sorry to all the people who made plans to come see us and the promoters and festivals we made commitments to. For over a month now I have been struggling with (what I recently learned) was strep throat. I have taken antibiotics multiple times but it continues to come back after each course. We think this is due to my auto immune problems (that were what ended my basketball career in college) with my body being unable to fully get rid of the infection.”

The post continues with: “I am also dealing with extreme exhaustion, likely because my body has been trying to fight the strep for over a month while touring. Because of all this, in order to get better, I have to take some time off from touring. If you know me, you know this is the hardest thing. With 3-4 weeks of rest we are all confident I will be able to put this all behind me and we can be back on stage. Europe we will be back soon. Sincerely, Tucker.”

