Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Breaks Record As Longest Charting Hot 100 Single

Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Billboard has reported that English inde rock band Glass Animals‘s song “Heat Waves” has broken the record for the longest charting Hot 100 single. The tune spent 91 weeks on the most-played songs in the US, which went past the previous record of 90 weeks set by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The top five is rounded out by Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” (87 weeks), AWOLNATION’s “Sail” (79 weeks), and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (77 weeks).

Also “Heat Waves” has set a record for the most time on the chart before reaching No. 1, peaking in March of 2022 after 59 weeks and it became the 1,134th No. 1 in the 63-year history of the Hot 100.