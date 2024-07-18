T Bone Burnett Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Marking First In Nearly 20 Years

Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett will embark on his first U.S. concert tour since 2006. Beginning September 7 at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, CA and the tour’s first leg will see shows in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Austin and more. These special performances will feature songs from Burnett’s critically acclaimed new album, The Other Side, as well as selections spanning the artist’s illustrious 50 year plus career.

Burnett will be joined on all dates by bandmates and longtime associates Dennis Crouch on bass, Colin Liden, Michael Piersante on guitars and David Mansfield on fiddle and mandolin. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 by clicking HERE. Burnett’s tour follows the release of The Other Side and three initial sol -out shows in Nashville at the Franklin Theatre, The Blue Room at Third Man Records and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theatre.

On the new album, Burnett delves deeply into the myriad genres of american music by returning to his roots as a singer and songwriter. The love story at the center of the 12 song collection follows the journey of a couple that may no longer be of this plane. Co produced by Linden, Piersante and Burnett, the album features longtime friends Rosanne Cash and early bandmate Steven Soles, with newer artists Lucius and Weyes Blood and trusted musical companions including Dennis Crouch, Stuart Duncan, Jay Bellerose, and Rory Hoffman.