T Bone Burnett Announces New Album the Other Side for April 2024 Release, Shares New Song “Waiting For You”

March 3rd, 2024

Grammy-and Oscar-winner T Bone Burnett has announced that he will release first solo album The Other Side, in nearly 20 years and will feature a plethora of guests including Rosanne Cash, early bandmate Steven Soles, Lucius, Weyes Blood and companion musicians Dennis Crouch, Stuart Duncan, Jay Bellerose, and Rory Hoffman.

The Other Side is a return to Burnett’s roots as a songwriter and singer, as it delves deeply into the genres of American music. A deeply personal work, this album will be centered on a love story about a couple whose journey leads them be no longer of this plane of existence. This 12-song track list, has some of his richest vocals and direct songwriting of the artist’s long career. For promotion of the new album, Burnett has released the lead single “Waiting For You” with Lucius on guest vocals.

In an article from Rolling Stone, Burnett explains the making of his new record and the meaning behind “you” for his lead single:

“I was reading a news story that some shocking percentage of number one hit songs had the word you in the title, and starts contemplating who all those ‘yous’ are and what it means when an artist puts them in a song.”

“I view the purpose of art as creating conscience, so I was constantly appealing to people’s consciences, but I realized when a songwriter uses the word you, he is of course in the world of conscience, but he’s also in the world of people’s dreams. And when you enter into people’s dreams, you have to be careful with them.”

The Other Side, releases April 19 on Verve Forecast.

The Other Side Track Listing:

He Came Down Come Back (When You Go Away) (I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day (w/Rosanne Cash) Waiting For You (w/Lucius) The Pain of Love (w/Lucius) The Race is Won (w/Lucius) Sometimes I Wonder (w/Weyes Blood) Hawaiian Blue Song (w/Steven Soles) The First Light of Day Everything and Nothing The Twon That Time Forgot Little Darling

Watch the visualizer for “Waiting For You” below.