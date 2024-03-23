T Bone Burnett Teams Up with Weyes Blood on Collaborative New Single “Sometimes I Wonder”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 23rd, 2024 - 11:06 PM

In preparation for T-Bone Burnett’s new album The Other Side, which will be his first solo album in 20 years, Burnett has unveiled a new song “Sometimes I wonder”, with Weyes Blood.

Set in a graveyard, Burnett guides listeners through a soft and haunting meditation on life’s biggest questions with the help of distinctive counter melodies from Weyes Blood. The song’s tone harkens back to the old traditions of the blues, Burnett’s new outlook for songwriting on “Sometimes I Wonder” is on full demonstration. Using the guitar stylings of country with the call and response of the blues, “Sometime I Wonder” provides listeners with a passage to the questions that Burnett wants to answer.

Burnett goes on to explain more about the song: “When I started this record, I was calling it Fort Worth because I just wanted to go back to my first love of music, when I was innocent, before I had become so cynical. When I had less optimism than I have now, but I had more optimism I had my whole working life.”

“Sometime I Wonder” follows the album’s lead single, “Waiting for You” with Lucius. Much like the latter track, “Sometimes I Wonder” leads on with a return to form, as it fits seamlessly in the contemporary cultural landscape shaped so heavily by Burnett’s career in the arts.

The Other Side, releases April 19 on Verve Forecast.

The Other Side Track Listing:

He Came Down Come Back (When You Go Away) (I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day (w/Rosanne Cash) Waiting For You (w/Lucius) The Pain of Love (w/Lucius) The Race is Won (w/Lucius) Sometimes I Wonder (w/Weyes Blood) Hawaiian Blue Song (w/Steven Soles) The First Light of Day Everything and Nothing The Twon That Time Forgot Little Darling

Listen to “Sometimes I Wonder” below.