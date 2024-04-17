GWAR Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Brujeria, X-Cops, Cancer Christ & More

Home News Bella Rothman April 17th, 2024 - 11:17 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The American heavy metal band GWAR has announced they are continuing on the road this coming summer. Adding two more legs to their “The Age of Entitlement” tour, the band is continuing to play their new album across the country.

GWAR’s most recent album, New Dark Ages, is a 15 song project with heavy metal tracks that bring fans back to the classic grunge and anger sound metal is known so well for. With multiple songs recording over 100,000 listens on Spotify, it is no surprise the band has decided to continue with their North America run.

In the two legs coming up, the band will be joined by several beloved metal favorites. Starting with Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser embarking on the June dates and ending with Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ helping them take the stage in September. The band has added 17 shows total and is sure to rock the stage in the coming summer months.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 19th and are currently available for presale. The ban will begin their summer touring June 7th in Hartford and playing back-to-back days several times, closing out on June 17th in Tampa. Similarly, the second leg will begin September 12th in Buffalo and will be jam packed with fire and fury until their final show September 20th in Arkansas.

GWAR 2024 ‘Age of Entitlement’ Tour

w/ Weedeater, X-Cops, Squid Pisser

6/7 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

6/8 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

6/9 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

6/11 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

6/12 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

6/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo*

6/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Music Hall

6/15 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

6/16 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

6/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

w/ Brujeria, BRAT, Cancer Christ

9/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

9/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

9/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

9/18 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

9/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live