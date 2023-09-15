Brujeria Shares Lively New Video For “El Patrón Del Reventón”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 15th, 2023 - 9:51 PM

Mexican death metal band Brujeria releases new video “El Patrón Del Reventón” that was produced by Ceasar “Chorro” Padilla & Juan Brujo.

The video looks like footage of the band members in a house party in the backyard having fun. In the footage we also see one of the band members wearing a traditional outfit from Mexico.

In their lyrics they stand out as king of the party and capable of doing anything even challenging the devil. Once again this band demonstrates in its lyrics its strength, energy, and its heavy rock ready to challenge anything or a situation that life brings.

With this song, Brujeria provides a more raw sound, it is worth mentioning that the video is visually a bit controversial. Juan Brujo has shared in previous interviews about the album Esto Es Brujeria (which this single El Patrón del Reventón is part of) so that you can feel and know the Mexican power with ancestral roots to the modern world of social networks, and full of brutal and angry songs. Brujeria doesn’t need to do any type of extravagant promotion when they release a new single or album. The success to this band is due to the large base of latin heavy metal followers. This band generates such an impact even on the most knowledgeable of the heavy metal genre. They are musicians who mostly belong to other heavy metal bands like Faith No More or Fear Factory.

Brujeria will go on tour on November 2 for their Esto Es Tour 2023 in Yuma, Arizona.

