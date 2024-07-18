Lucinda Williams and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Announce September 2024 Coheadlining Tour Dates

Home News Sarah Faller July 18th, 2024 - 4:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lucinda Williams, the American singer and guitarist, has recently announced a co-headlining North America tour with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs.

Grammy Award winning musician Lucinda Williams will be going on tour starting in September of 2024. She will be touring with Mike Campbell, a very celebrated musician, guitarist for Fleetwood Mac, recent collaborator with Margo Price, and his band The Dirty Knobs.

Williams will be playing songs from her 2023 album Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart which received high praise from magazines like Rolling Stone and BillBoard. Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs will be performing songs from their new album Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits.

Currently the tour is announced to have 14 performances in 14 cities all in North America. The tour will be 2 months long spanning from mid August to late September. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time.

After the tour in December Williams will be appearing in a benefit concert along with Jesse Malin.

Lucinda Williams and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Tour Dates:

8/16 – Sacramento, CA, Crest Theatre**

8/23 – Napa, CA, The Uptown Theatre**

9/10 – Midland, TX, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

9/11 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre

9/13 – Abiquiu, NM, Ghost Ranch Music Festival**

9/14 – Boulder, CO, Macky Auditorium**

9/17 – Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater – Delta Hall

9/20 – Las Vegas, VA, The Pearl

9/21 – Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Resort Casino – Grande Expo Hall

9/23 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

9/25 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether

9/28 – Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre

9/29 – Del Mar, CA, The Sound

** = Lucinda Williams and her band performances only

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna