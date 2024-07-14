Touché Amoré Plays Secret Surprise Set At Sound And Fury

Home News Skylar Jameson July 14th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Currently, Touché Amoré has been posting to their social media, seemingly hinting at a new album, according to BrooklynVegan. The ensemble recently posted a video to Instagram of them in the studio:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touché Amoré (@toucheamore)

On Saturday, July 13th, Touché Amoré played a surprise secret set at the Sound and Fury hardcore festival in Los Angeles, California. Touché Amoré’s performance at Sound and Fury consisted of four songs, “Flowers and You,” “~,” “Nobody’s”, and “Honest Sleep.” The songs were played in that order. BrooklynVegan reports that two weeks earlier, at Outbreak Fest they closed by debuting “Honest Sleep”, which they also played last at Sound and Fury.

Fans posted videos of Touché Amoré’s four-song set to social media.

Full of Hell is so awesome pic.twitter.com/38uZr6On4c — user was banned for this post (@carlocavaluzzi) July 14, 2024

touche amore being the surprise set today was actually everything to me pic.twitter.com/WHPzj5aKJQ — ash (@strflyer59) July 14, 2024

Surprise Touché Amore set was crazy pic.twitter.com/aGsHbHbVcQ — user was banned for this post (@carlocavaluzzi) July 14, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oreo (@113orbs)



BrooklynVegan Reports Sound and Fury as being a festival that Touché Amoré has been playing since they came up in the early 2000s and late 2010s. Check out this blast-from-the-past video of them playing at the Sound and Fury festival in 2009:

Their most recent performance at the festival comes about half a year after being joined by Julien Baker for a performance of “Reminders.”

Photo Credits: Owen Ela