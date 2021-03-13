Elle King And Miranda Lambert Get Married In New Video For “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 13th, 2021 - 5:59 PM

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is the collaborative single from country singer songwriters Elle King and Miranda Lambert, and this week, it breached the number one spot on both the country and rock billboard digital song charts. The song was co-written by Elle King with Martin Johnson, who also produced the track, and was recorded in Nashville and New York pre-pandemic.

The song and music video evoke the turbulent party going scene that so many people nowadays can only fondly muse over in the past tense. It is a catchy, raucous and propulsive anthem that is a clear compliment to the replay button on music streaming services. The music video of the song specifically features an 80s inspired wedding celebration, and it was directed by duo Running Bear. King’s real lie fiancée makes a special cameo in the video as well.

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is the second time King and Lambert have been attached to the same song. The two female performers lent a hand in the recording of last year’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” along with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. A song which went on to win 2020 ACM Award for “Music Event of The Year.”

Last month, it was announced that Lambert be one of the select performers in the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards Show. See her performance live during the ceremony on March 14.