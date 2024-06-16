The Killers Cover The Kinks’ “Come Dancing” During Dublin Show

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 16th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

According to Stereogum, alternative legends, The Killers, recently covered The Kink’s song “Come Dancing,” during a show in Dublin. The show is part of a bigger series of shows celebrating 20 years of their famous album Hot Fuss, which features their classics “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “All These Things That I’ve Done” and many more. The performance of the 1982 classic is a part of a long series of surprising twists in setlists during The Killer’s current tour. The cover, thankfully captured by fans, was a wonderful surprise during the Dublin show.

The varying setlists during The Killer’s Rebel Diamonds 2024 Tour, feature throwbacks like “Exitlude,” that was played the previous night, for the first time in seven years. As well as hits like “Pressure Machine” and “Bones,” which were played live for the first time in two years. The third night of the tour featured a live rendition of their single, “Battle Born” for the first time in eleven years and cover of Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?.”

Most recently, to add to the fun, The Killers also did a cover of Erasure’s “A Little Respect,” and played their song “Andy, You’re A Star” for the first time since 2018.

Furthermore, In addition to their current tour, The Killers will be headlining at the Sudden Little Thrills Festival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this September.

Tour Dates for The Killer’s Rebel Diamonds 2024 Tour:

06/18/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester

06/19/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester

06/21/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester

06/22/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester

06/25/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow

06/26/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow

06/27/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow

07/04/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/05/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/07/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/08/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/10/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/11/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London

07/13/2024 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07/26/2024 – Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

08/01-04/2024 – Chicago, Il – Lollapalooza Chicago

08/09/2024 – San Francisco, Ca – Outside Lands

08/14/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/16/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/17/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/21/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/23/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/24/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/30/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/31/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/01/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/07/2024 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/08/2024 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/10/2024 – ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage Toronto

09/11/2024 – ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage Toronto

09/14/2024 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

09/15/2024 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

09/28/2024 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

09/29/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival

10/03/2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 De Marzo

10/05/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

10/06/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

10/09/2024 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte