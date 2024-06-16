mxdwn Music

The Killers Cover The Kinks’ “Come Dancing” During Dublin Show

June 16th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

According to Stereogum, alternative legends, The Killers, recently covered The Kink’s song “Come Dancing,” during a show in Dublin. The show is part of a bigger series of shows celebrating 20 years of their famous album Hot Fuss, which features their classics “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “All These Things That I’ve Done” and many more. The performance of the 1982 classic is a part of a long series of surprising twists in setlists during The Killer’s current tour. The cover, thankfully captured by fans, was a wonderful surprise during the Dublin show.

The varying setlists during The Killer’s Rebel Diamonds 2024 Tour, feature throwbacks like “Exitlude,” that was played the previous night, for the first time in seven years. As well as hits like “Pressure Machine” and “Bones,” which were played live for the first time in two years. The third night of the tour featured a live rendition of their single, “Battle Born” for the first time in eleven years and cover of Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?.”  

Most recently, to add to the fun, The Killers also did a cover of Erasure’s “A Little Respect,” and played their song “Andy, You’re A Star” for the first time since 2018. 

Furthermore, In addition to their current tour, The Killers will be headlining at the Sudden Little Thrills Festival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this September.  

 

Tour Dates for The Killer’s Rebel Diamonds 2024 Tour: 

06/18/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester 

06/19/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester 

06/21/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester 

06/22/2024 – England, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena Manchester 

06/25/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow 

06/26/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow 

06/27/2024 – Scotland, United Kingdom – Ovo Hydro Glasgow 

07/04/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/05/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/07/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/08/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/10/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/11/2024 – England, United Kingdom – The O2 London 

07/13/2024 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival 

07/26/2024 – Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival 

08/01-04/2024 – Chicago, Il – Lollapalooza Chicago 

08/09/2024 – San Francisco, Ca – Outside Lands 

08/14/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/16/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/17/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/21/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/23/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/24/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/30/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

08/31/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

09/01/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

09/07/2024 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion 

09/08/2024 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 

09/10/2024 – ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage Toronto 

09/11/2024 – ON, Canada – Budweiser Stage Toronto 

09/14/2024 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium 

09/15/2024 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium 

09/28/2024 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival 

09/29/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival 

10/03/2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 De Marzo 

10/05/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol 

10/06/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol 

10/09/2024 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte 

10/12/2024 – Pulso Festival 

