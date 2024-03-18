The Gaslight Anthem Announce New EP History Books: Short Stories For March 2024 Release & Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

The New Jersey rock band, The Gaslight Anthem, has just announced their new EP, History Books: Short Stories, and their Summer 2024 North America Tour. This new EP is set to have four new tracks including an “anthemic” take on Billie Eilish’s hit song “Ocean Eyes.” History Books: Short Stories is going to be released on Friday, March 22nd and will also include new and improved versions of “Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts. Stripped-down and acoustic versions of “Positive Charge” and “History Books” will also make an appearance on this four-track piece of art.

The Gaslight Anthem will also be going on a summer tour titled “History Books Tour”, starting on July 26th in Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom. They will travel across North America until September 15th when they will play Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ. Special guests Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and Pinkshift will be appearing on this tour as well. Presale will start on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time while general on-sale begins Friday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. A list of all the tour dates can be seen below.

JULY

26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – Anaheim

4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

21 – New York, NY – Central Park

23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

25 – Toronto, ON – History

27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors

30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

SEPTEMBER

1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now (SOLD OUT)