Sean “Diddy” Combs Allegedly Threatened Vibe Editor In Chief Over Magazine Cover

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly threatened former Vibe magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith with violence after she refused to let him see his magazine cover ahead of publication. In a personal essay published in The New York Times Magazine, Smith recounted the alleged harrowing experience that occurred in 1997 when Combs was selected as the cover star for Vibe‘s December/January double issue.

The cover shoot, inspired by the 1978 Warren Beatty film Heaven Can Wait, featured Combs with white angel wings. The issue was planned to have two versions of the cover: one with heavenly motifs and another with hellish ones. After the photo shoot, Combs requested to see the covers, which Smith denied, adhering to the magazine’s policy.

Smith recalled allegedly hearing that Combs intended to force his way into the office to view and possibly alter the chosen covers if they displeased him. Smith, aware of Combs’ history of aggressive behavior, including a 1996 conviction for threatening a New York Post photographer with a gun, feared for her safety and prepared a plan to protect herself in case Combs showed up.

One day, Combs allegedly arrived at the office with two security guards, demanding to see Smith. Vibe employees managed to “shuttle” Smith from office to office, ultimately helping her escape in a taxi with the paper proofs of the covers.

The following day, Combs allegedly called the office and made a chilling threat. “He wanted to see the covers. I was still on message: It’s not what we do,” Smith recounted. Combs then allegedly threatened, saying she would end up “dead in the trunk of a car.” Smith demanded he retract the threat and warned she would contact her lawyer. Combs allegedly responded by revealing he knew her exact location. After legal action was threatened, Combs allegedly faxed an apology two hours later.

Shortly after this incident, Vibe‘s servers, which contained the entire issue, were allegedly stolen from the office. Although rumors suggested involvement from Combs’ label, Bad Boy Entertainment, the issue was salvaged thanks to a backup disk held by the art director.

Combs declined to comment on the record for The New York Times piece. This allegation surfaces nearly two months after a 2016 surveillance video emerged showing Combs allegedly physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, alongside additional allegations and lawsuits.