Bill Leeb Announces Debut Solo Album Model Kollapse For September 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Terror Forms” Featuring Shannon Hemmett

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2024 - 11:57 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today sees the debut single from Bill Leeb, who is previewing his first solo effort Model Kollapse. The album explores the intricacies of artificial intelligence and the survival of humanity itself and it be out on September 13 through Metropolis Records. This album involves FLA and Delerium cohort Rhys Fulber, mixing engineer Greg Reely, Actors’s frontman Jason Corbett and LA artist Mimi Page.

Along with the album announcement, Leeb has shared “Terror Forms,” which is a song that reflects the dystopian, nihilistic world we have created in so many different ways, ultimately asking the question: “When will the human voice be lost to AI and technology….or will that be what saves us in the end?”

Model Kollapse Track List

1. Demons

2. Exotic Matter

3. Neuromotive

4. Folded Hands

5. Pinned Down

6. Terror Forms

7. Muted Obsessions

8. Simulation

9. Infernum

10. Erosion Through Time

11. Sound Mirrors

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat