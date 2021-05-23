Rhys Fulber of Front Line Assembly and Delerium Releases New Conjure One Song “Animals”

Home News Kaido Strange May 23rd, 2021 - 11:54 AM

Canadian electronica musician Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly and Delerium) has released a new Conjure One song, “Animals,” which features singer Jaren Cerf. Conjure One (Fulber’s solo artist name) hasn’t had a new studio album out since 2015 and has plans to release a new one soon on Black Hole Records. For now, fans get stream or download “Animals” on their preferred platforms.

This song has a very great mixture of club and drama. It’s perfect for a night club yet also perfect as a theatrical piece on its own. There’s a lot of richness just from the lyrics alone. Cerf’s voice is so soothing and it transcends throughout the song. It’s the kind of song that could win Eurovision!

Fulber was born in Vancouver and began his career as a member of the band Front Line Assembly having already met Bill Leeb (of Skinny Puppy) beforehand. Through Leeb and Front Line Assembly, Fubler also worked with Delerium (another of Leeb’s bands.) Fulber also helped to produce for many bands, including Fear Factory, Machine Head, The Tea Party, Josh Groban, Mindless Self Indulgence, and many more. Rhys Fulber also contributed in scoring a few tracks for the video game Cyperpunk 2077.