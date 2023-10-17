Floating Point Shares Big New Single “Birth4000”

Home News James Reed October 17th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Floating Points has shared a new single titled “Birth4000.” The track is out via Ninja Tune and has featured in DJ sets from Four Tet, Peggy Gou, and Ben UFO among others over the summer. Listen to it below.

The techno track is leagues away from Promises, the 2021 album Floating Points recorded alongside the late saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. Last month, Sam Shepherd recruited a team of artists, including Shabaka Hutchings, Dan Snaith (Caribou) Kara-Lis Coverdale, John Escreet, Jeffrey Makinson, and Hinako Omori, to perform the album live at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Birth4000” is the first new Floating Points music of the year. The press notes that he is currently composing his first ballet, Mere Mortals, which will be performed by the San Francisco Ballet in January 2024.