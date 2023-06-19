Moses Sumney Shares First New Original Song Since 2020 “Get It B4” Featuring on HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Home News Zach Monteiro June 19th, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Singer and songwriter Moses Sumney has released his newest song titled “Get It B4” which debuted in HBO’s The Idol third episode. This is Sumney’s first original recording since the release of Græ, his second studio length album in 2020.

The song itself features a dreamy beat before the vocals kick in with Sumney’s falsetto really shining through. This is just one of the new songs released for The Idol, with the Weeknd also releasing “A Lesser Man” and “Take Me Back” simultaneously with the show’s newest episode. According to Pitchfork, The Weeknd had written his new songs with record producer Mike Dean (Who also stars in the show), with the latter song featuring contributions from DaHeala.

Sumney himself appears in the HBO show as the character Izaak, who is a musician and follower of The Weeknd’s character, Tedros, as a part of his cult-like club. As HotNewHipHop put it, The Weeknd’s newest songs sounds sweet, but doesn’t match with Tedros’ actions and ulterior motives. Sumney’s new song also plays into that ideology, but isn’t as direct as it seems to come from Sumney’s/Izaak’s perspective rather than his “Idol”.

Although reviews for HBO’s The Idol have been pretty mixed… to put it lightly, many seem to be in agreement that its soundtrack has been superb thus far. The show’s full album releases on June 30th.

