Mark Lanegan’s Bubblegum 20th Anniversary Edition Featuring Unreleased Songs & Beck Collab Announced For August 2024 Release

According to brooklynvegan.com, It has been announced that Mark Lanegan‘s 2004 album Bubblegum is getting reissued for its 20 anniversary. Beggars Arkive and Lanegan’s estate collaborated on Bubblegum XX, which will be out August 23 as a remastered double LP. The reissue will also be available as a four LP box set that includes two bonus LPs featuring rarities, outtakes and demos, including 12 previously unreleased tracks.

Bubblegum was remastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios and this is its first release as a double LP, the original 2004 vinyl edition squeezed the 50 minute album onto a single disc. The box set’s bonus discs include a remastered edition of Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras & Oddities,) with three extra songs.

The last LP is Demos & Unreleased Songs, which includes four songs that were produced and mixed by Troy Van Leeuwen and recorded in various hotel rooms, with Lanegan singing and Troy playing all the instruments. There is also “Union Tombstone” where Mark shares vocals with Beck.

The Bubblegum XX box set contains a 64 page hardcover book with essays by Troy Van Leewuen, Josh Homme, Chris Goss, Alain Johannes, David Catching, Greg Dulli, Duff McKagan and Brett Netson, along with studio notes and previously unseen photographs by Steve Gullick. “When he told me: ‘I’m calling it Bubblegum’, I was like you’re a sick fuck, because I knew him so that’s funny to me, ‘cause Lanegan wanted to be a new piece of bubblegum on a sunny happy day,” Homme writes in the liner notes. “But he was the gum underneath the desk. He was the bubblegum underneath the table. He was the dark Lord.”

Bubblegum XX 2XLP

A1. When Your Number Isn’t Up

A2. Hit The City (w/PJ Harvey)

A3. Wedding Dress

A4. Methamphetamine Blues

B1. One Hundred Days

B2. Bombed

B3. Strange Religion

B4. Sideways In Reverse

C1. Come to Me (w/PJ Harvey)

C2. Like Little Willie John

C3. Can’t Come Down

D1. Morning Glory Wine

D2. Head

D3. Driving Death Valley Blues

D4. Out of Nowhere

Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras & Oddities) 1XLP

A1. Methamphetamine Blues

A2. On The steps of the Cathedral

A3. Clear Spot

A4. Message to Mine

A5. Lexington Slow Down

A6. Skeletal History

B1. Wish You Well

B2. Sleep With Me

B3. Sleep With Me – Version…

Bonus Tracks

B4. Sympathy (previously only available on the Has God Seen My Shadow Anthology)

B5. Mirrored (B-side from Hit The City Single)

B6. Mud Pink Skag (B-side from Hit The City Single)

Demos & Unreleased Songs 1XLP

A1. Heard a Train %

A2. Union Tombstone feat. Beck %

A3. Josephine %

A4. Kingdom %

A5. Soldier %

A6. Little Willie John % (Alternate version of Like Little Willie John)

A7. Blood (Crackers & Honey) %

B1. You Wild Colorado # (Johnny Cash cover)

B2. Revolver # (original demo, of song eventually used on Isobel Campbell – the only track he wrote for that album)

B3. Leaving New River Blues # (previously only available on the Has God Seen My Shadow Anthology as Heaven Is Dry)

B4. St. James Infirmary # (cover)

B5. Willie John # (Alternate version of Like Little Willie John)

B6. Pure Religion # (Alternate version of Strange Religion)

% outtake

# Troy Van Leeuwen Hotel session

