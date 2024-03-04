Sinead O’Connor’s Estate Asks Trump To Stop Playing “Nothing Compares 2 U” At Rallies

Home News James Reed March 4th, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate has requested that Donald Trump stop using “Nothing Compares 2 U’ at any future campaign rallies after playing the song during his events in Maryland and North Carolina this past week.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” the request reads, according to Variety. “It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies.”

The statement continued, “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Trump’s use of music at his rallies has drawn controversy from many artists over time. For example, Johnny Marr recently spoke out against Trump for using The Smiths’ “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” in a pre-rally selection back in January.