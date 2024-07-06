RIP: Tom Fowler Of Frank Zappa and the Mothers Of Invention Dead at 73

Home News Skylar Jameson July 6th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Bassist for Frank Zappa and the Mothers Of Invention, Tom Fowler, passed away on July 2nd at the age of 73 from complications from an aneurysm. Fowler’s death was announced to the public by his collaborator Arthur Barrow via a Facebook post.

Barrow’s memorial post for Fowler reads:

“So sad to report another big loss in the Zappa community. Tom Fowler left us yesterday, July 2, 2024. He was a hero to me. The first time I heard Echidna’s I almost fell over when he played the big 5/16 lick on the bass! I had no idea that a clumsy bass could do such a thing! He was an inspiration for me to buy a bass and start practicing. I have known him since about 1976. RIP old friend – missing you very much. (pic is from 2014 Euro tour – don’t know who the woman is – a fan I guess)”

Thomas William Fowler was born on June 10, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stereogum reports, that after beginning to play the violin at age 6, Fowler learned the upright bass and electric bass at age 16. They also claim that the late bassist was inspired by hearing the musical stylings of Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa (Who sold their music to Universal Music Group in 2022.). During his life, Fowler was able to live out one of his dreams of playing the bass on Zappa albums, beloved by many, such as Apostrophe (‘), Roxy & Elsewhere, and One Size Fits All. During his career, Fowler also performed with acts including It’s A Beautiful Day, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Steve Hackett. Fowler also was the bassist for Ray Charles’ last album, which was named Album Of The Year at the 2005 Grammy Awards, Genius Loves Company.