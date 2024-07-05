Weezer Shares Spotify Exclusive Version Of “Surf Wax America” Featuring Joyce Manor’s Barry Johnson

Home News Collin Herron July 5th, 2024 - 7:13 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Weezer’s self-titled debut LP, aka the Blue Album, turned 30 years old earlier this year. In a couple of months, they’ll kick off an anniversary tour playing the record in full. Today, Weezer released a Spotify exclusive EP comprising new live studio versions of some of the record’s highlights, featuring an assist from someone a bit younger than them. According to stereogum.com, this rendition of “Surf Wax America” features Joyce Manor’s Barry Johnson helping out Rivers Cuomo on vocals. It’s pretty faithful to the original recording without Johnson.

Weezer will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center on September 30th. On mxdwn.com, it has been 30 years since Weezer’s first album, and in celebration of this milestone anniversary, the band is hitting the road with the Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour, coming to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on September 13th.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez