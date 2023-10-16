FKA Twigs Takes A Break From Releasing Music After 85 Demos Leaked

Home News Kennedy Huston October 16th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

After 85 of her unreleased demos were leaked, FKA Twigs punished fans by announcing a halt to the release of any new songs in the future. She tells Instagram users, “no new music for a while bye,” as she cancels the release of her alleged new album.

According to The Fader, Twigs shared a second post of a screenshot from an iMessage conversation with producer Salvador Navarrete. “I hate them so much,” Navarette wrote to Twigs in response to screenshots of vulgar comments on Twitter.

“Don’t act like u were ever gonna release it”, one Twitter user says

More profane, another user comments, “PLEASE let me suck your [REDACTED].”

It’s been four years since Twigs released her album, MAGDALENE, inspired by her breakup with Robert Pattinson. In 2022, the artist released the mixtape, CAPRISONGS, in which NME states, “This varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged. You suspect, knowing twigs and her crew of chameleon-like collaborators, that she’ll probably continue to do both at once.”

Back in 2020, Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia Labeouf for alleged sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit has been postponed until 2024. To read more on this visit the link.