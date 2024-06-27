FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf For $10 Million Over Alleged Abuse

Home News Collin Herron June 27th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In December 2020, Tahliah Barnett otherwise known as FKA twigs accused her ex Shia LaBeouf of alleged sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A trial originally scheduled for April is now set to begin on October 14 and today comes news that the singer is demanding $10 million in damages including “lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress.” This week attorneys for Barnett and LaBeouf have also been fighting over each other’s requests for their clients’ private information. According to stereogum.com, Barnett’s attorney Bryan Freedman adds, “While my client was led to believe that LaBeouf was on a path of taking responsibility and working a program, it is clear he intends his pattern of continuing to abuse the victim. Any suggestion that FKA Twigs’ emotional distress should be discounted because of any career success is preposterous and discounts the idea that victims should have hope for the future. Logically, without the trauma that she has suffered I can only imagine the level of success she would have achieved by now.”

On a more positive news, FKA Twig is releasing more music. FKA Twigs Joins Two Shell On Collaborative New Single “Talk To Me”. On mxdwn.com, “Talk To Me” is certainly an upbeat song. The beat behind the vocals is rapid while the vocals begin on the slower side. The juxtaposition of this fast beat with gentle vocals makes the song very interesting. There is a big lead-up that gets cut off and goes nowhere except another build-up.

