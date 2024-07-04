Leif Vollebekk Shares Balladic New Single “Southern Star”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 12:33 PM

Canadian singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk has shared “Southern Star,” which is a poignant ballad that features background vocals by Australian singer songwriter Angie McMahon and steel guitar by Cindy Cashdollar. The new album, Revelation, will be out on September 27 through Secret City Records. While talking about his latest tune, Vollebekk says: “I think this might be my favorite song I have ever written, and it took a while to reveal itself. I spent about two years waiting for the last verse to come. It was recorded in one live take with me on piano, Oliver on drums, Shahzad on bass and Angie, who happened to be in town, singing harmony.”

The artist adds: “We added Rob Moose on strings and Cindy Cashdollar on steel guitar. I asked her to stretch out at the end, and, when she did, I just sat there in the control room, completely blown away.”

Vollebekk is an acclaimed singer and songwriter originally from Ottawa who now resides in Montreal, Canada. The artist has sold out headlining tours across North America, Europe and Australia. His first Secret City Records release, Twin Solitude, was a breakthrough album and it landed on a spot on the Polaris Music Prize 2017 shortlist, a Juno nomination and gathering over 60 million streams.