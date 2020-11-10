Leif Vollebekk Shares Delicate New Song “Long Blue Light” and Cover of Bon Iver’s “29 #Strafford APTS”

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 9:55 PM

Canadian indie folk artist Leif Vollebekk has shared a new track called “Long Blue Light” and a cover of Bon Iver’s “29 #strafford APTS,” which originally appeared on the record 22, A Million. Both of these were officially released today via Secret City Records.

“Long Blue Blight” is a soothing Americana track with guitars and violins that clearly wear their country influences, backed by a steady beat and gentle bassline. This tender track is furthered by Vollebekk’s voice that also echoes a country style through its tender lyrics.

“‘Long Blue Light’ was recorded during the sessions for New Ways, live with just myself and a drummer, Homer Steinweiss. I had all but abandoned it but this year I kept coming back to it,” Vollebekk explained. “I added some overdubs and had Cindy Cashdollar finish it off with a gorgeous dobro part. It was supposed to fade out but I rather liked how it just falls apart at the end.”

Vollebekk’s take on “29 #Strafford APTS,” hosts some allusion’s to the others experimentation, through its use of staccato strings, but the instrumental hosts a more organic feel. The track’s complex arrangement and use of studio instruments as opposed to electronics make it unique to Vollebekk’s sound.

Vollebekk’s latest record New Ways was released last November and was noted for its diverse sonic palette, incorporating elements of soft contemporary and R&B with elements that channel bits of hip hop and classical. His previous album, 2017’s Twin Solitude, made the Polaris Prize shortlist nomination. his debut album Inland came out in 2010 and was followed by North Americana in 2013.