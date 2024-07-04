Bob Mould Announces Fall 2024 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 10:50 AM

Today, Bob Mould has announced a 2024 Fall Solo Tour that sees the artist visiting New England, the Midwest and the Southeast. The tour will take place through September and October, where fans will have a chance to see Mould perform his music live. For tickets and more information visit bobmould.com. In conjunction with the tour announcement, Mould has also released a live recording of a new unreleased song, “Breathing Room (Live Solo Electric),” which is his first since 2020 and one of many new songs to come.

While talking about his upcoming tour, Mould says: “I’m looking forward to bringing even more new material to everyone this fall. Generally speaking, the new compositions are brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure. The focus of this writing cycle is memorable pop songs, and I can’t wait to test drive the new work in this stripped down Solo Electric setting!”

The past year has seen Mould receive recognition for his outstanding career that started in 1979 fronting the seminal punk band Hüsker Dü, with Spin Magazine naming him among their “100 Greatest Rock Stars” and Rolling Stone including him in their “Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Bob Mould Tour Dates

9/6 – Montgomery, NY – City Winery Hudson Valley

9/7 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

9/8 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

9/10 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts

9/11 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

9/13 – South Orange, NJ – SOPAC

9/14 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

9/15 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

9/20 – Schaumburg, IL – Prairie Center

9/21 – Champaign, IL – Pygmalion Festival

9/22 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10/11 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

10/12 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

10/13 – Memphis, TN – 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

10/15 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records: Blue Room

10/16 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn

10/18 – Gainesville, FL – The Wooly

10/19 – Orlando, FL – The Social

10/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle

10/22 – Charlotte, NC – Booth Playhouse

10/24 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

10/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl