Bob Mould Announces Fall 2021 Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple May 18th, 2021 - 9:32 PM

Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould has officially announced his upcoming fall 2021 tour, which will start in September. His Distortion and Blue Hearts! tour will be broken up into two parts, where the first few weeks will feature support from Jason Narducy on bass and Jon Wurster on drums. After that, Mould will be performing “Solo Distortion” electric shows.

The first part of his tour will start on September 16 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Paradise Rock Club and will finish off in Austin, Texas at The Mohawk on October 6 at The Mohawk. Mould, along with Narducy and Wurster, will make stops in cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Boulder, San Francisco and more.

The second half will start on October 15 in Bloomington, IL at the Castle Theatre and will make its final stop in Iowa City, IA at the Englert Theater on October 24. The Solo Distortion end of the tour will make stops in Kent, St. Louis, Nelsonville and more.

Along with the announcement of the tour, Mould has released his live track “Something I Learned Today,” which is one of Hüsker Dü’s more popular songs. He also announced the release of his final volume of his vinyl boxset Distortion: Live. The box set is scheduled to be released on July 16 via Demon. More information about his box set can be found here.

Mould is a musician who has spent a lot of his lifetime performing on stage for fans. In a press release, he stated, “It’s been a year and a half away from the stage. I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this Fall we will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!”

His recent album, Blue Hearts, which is what the upcoming tour will be in support of, was released in September of last year. He released a few teasers from the album leading up to its release. “Siberian Butterfly,” “Forecast of Rain” and “American Crisis” were all shared prior to the album’s full release.