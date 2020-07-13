Bob Mould’s New Song Sees a “Forecast of Rain” Ahead

New York based guitarist and former Husker Du and Sugar frontman Bob Mould has officially released his latest song “Forecast of Rain,” his second single from his upcoming album Blue Hearts. The album will be available on September 25.
The explosive single is both critical and imaginative, as Mould forecasts the hypocrisy and eventual doom of corrupt religion through distorted guitar riffs, high class vocals and sharp lyrics. The high energy of the instrumentation, specifically the guitar, is energetic, as the listener can’t help but feel revitalized after listening. The dynamic visuals paired with Mould’s passionate singing in the background make for an interesting viewing, and it comes together with the song supremely well.
“As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years – but I did not find my place,” explains Mould about the song. “I recognize the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community; loving thy neighbor, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you . . . But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behavior of those who occupy the People’s House. How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are teargassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House?”
Blue Hearts will be Mould’s fifteenth solo studio album released since 1989, and his most recent since his 2019 project Sunshine Rock. The album was received positively among critics, and mxdwn’s John Coakley notes that the album, ” captures the things that make the former Husker Du and Sugar frontman great, and in this way, it succeeds.”