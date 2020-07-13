Bob Mould’s New Song Sees a “Forecast of Rain” Ahead

Home News Drew Feinerman July 13th, 2020 - 12:32 PM

New York based guitarist and former Husker Du and Sugar frontman Bob Mould has officially released his latest song “Forecast of Rain,” his second single from his upcoming album Blue Hearts. The album will be available on September 25.

The explosive single is both critical and imaginative, as Mould forecasts the hypocrisy and eventual doom of corrupt religion through distorted guitar riffs, high class vocals and sharp lyrics. The high energy of the instrumentation, specifically the guitar, is energetic, as the listener can’t help but feel revitalized after listening. The dynamic visuals paired with Mould’s passionate singing in the background make for an interesting viewing, and it comes together with the song supremely well.