PJ Harvey Plays Surprise Show In Dorset Prior To Glastonbury Appearance

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2024 - 2:24 PM

According to nme.com, On June 27 PJ Harvey surprised the residents of Bridport, Dorset to a show at the Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens on the Jurassic Coast. The performance served as a warm up for the artist’s Glastonbury set and was kept under wraps with the exception of notices posted in Bridport town centre. The only way to purchase a ticket was by showing up in person and buying one from the Bridport Arts Centre or Bridport Tourist Information Centre.

Then on June 28 Harvey took over the Pyramid Stage at the annual Worthy Farm music bash and opened her set by enlisting artist Marina Abramović to deliver a speech to the crowd before encouraging them to participate in a seven minute silence. To help capture the magical moment, several audience members went on social media to post pictures and videos of Harvey’s surprise performance.

“You’re in for a treat if you’re watching the awesome PJ Harvey at #Glastonbury today. She played a secret warm up gig in a Dorset garden last night. #iphone.”

You’re in for a treat if you’re watching the awesome PJ Harvey at #Glastonbury today.

She played a secret warm up gig in a Dorset garden last night. #iphone pic.twitter.com/QP23Q5yAEA — Len Copland (@Snapperlen) June 28, 2024

“Wow.. PJ Harvey performing a special gig for her fellow locals here in Dorset before heading to #glastonbury2024. Was amazing evening… in the fab setting of our Abbotsbury Sub-tropical Gardens. #Bridport #Dorset.”