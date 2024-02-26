PJ Harvey Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share New Video For “Seem An I”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, PJ Harvey has announced a fall tour in support of her 2023 album I Inside the Old Year Dying. This is Harvey’s first North American tour in seven years and the tour starts on September 11 in Washington, DC before stopping in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information visit pjharvey.net.

In light of tour announcement, Harvey has shared the video for “Seem an I,” which was directed by Colm Bairéad and stars actress Ruth Wilson. While talking about her latest song, the artist said: “Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film ‘Dark River.’ I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way. When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.”

Wilson adds with: “I have always been a huge fan of PJ, so it was a great privilege to work alongside Colm and Polly to bring ‘Seem an I’ to visual life in this mysterious and hypnotic short film. There is no better way to spend a day in the magical world of PJ Harvey.”

PJ Harvey Tour Dates

9/11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

9/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway

9/21 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

9/25 – Toronto, ON – History

9/26 – Toronto, ON – History

9/28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9/30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

10/6 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

10/7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

10/10 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

10/11 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre