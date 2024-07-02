Los Lonely Boys Share Smooth New Single “See Your Face”

Home News Collin Herron July 2nd, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Today, the GRAMMY-winning and multi-platinum trio Los Lonely Boys unveiled their latest single, “See Your Face,” marking the second release from their upcoming album, Resurrection, out August 2nd via BMG. “See Your Face” captures the band’s signature sound while showcasing their growth following an extended hiatus from the studio with its palm-muted guitar rhythm accented by congas and maracas. Jojo Garza spoke to the song’s meaning saying, “It’s about missing someone who was in your life who has transitioned from this earth or just onto a different path, you want to see this person’s face again.” The track, alongside Resurrection, reaffirms their resurgence and solidifies their status as one of the most influential Texican Rock ‘n’ Roll bands of all time. Continuing from their lead single “Wish You Would,” which blends breezy guitar riffs with profound insight, “See Your Face” underscores Los Lonely Boys’ triumphant return. Revitalized and spiritually aligned, the album reignites the musical passion that unites the band of brothers, paying homage to Texas icons and their own legendary sound.

The Los Lonely Boys also released a new single prior to this entitled “Dance With Me”. On mxdwn.com, multi-platinum-selling band Los Lonely Boys release new single “Dance With Me” via BMG. Jojo Garza [bass, vocals] shares about the song: “The song ‘Dance With Me’ is a story of man and woman engaging in the dance of life and love together as one.” He also adds, “We had a blast expressing the dance of life and love to the music of Los Lonely Boys.”