Los Lonely Boys Come Off 10 Year Hiatus WIth New Single “Send More Love”

June 25th, 2023

After ten years of being on hiatus, Texan rock band Los Lonely Boys have come back with a brand new single: “Send More Love.” This new single releases at the same time as the band celebrates the twentieth anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which featured their billboard-topping breakthrough single “Heaven” and sold over two million copies, spent nearly a year and a half on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and earned the group a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group. Listen to “Send More Love” via the official YouTube video below.

The new single features a distinct rock/blues sound that is relaxed and upbeat, which matches the tone of the song’s narrative. The song’s lyrics point out that the world is in a tight spot right now, and suggests that the world could use more love. As the band’s vocalist and guitarist Henry Garza points out, “The world’s gone crazy, and we had to sort through it. And, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Los Lonely Boys also began a US tour last Friday. More details here.

Los Lonely Boys – The Brotherhood Tour

JUNE 23 – FORT WORTH TX – BILLY BOB’S

JULY 1 – PORTLAND OR – WATERFRONT BLUES FEST

JULY 3 – AVON CO – SALUTE TO THE USA EVENT

JULY 9 – TAOS NM – KIT CARSON PARK

JULY 28 – CHEYENNE WY – CHEYENNE DEPOT CENTER

JULY 29 – COLORADO SPRINGS CO – PIKE PEAK CENTER*

JULY 30 – DENVER CO – LEVITT PAVILION*

AUG 1 – SALT LAKE CITY UT – RED BUTTE GARDEN*

AUG 4 – TOPPENISH WA – LEGENDS CASINO

AUG 5 – SEATTLE WA – MOORE THEATER*

AUG 6 – JACKSONVILLE OR – BRITT PAVILION*

AUG 8 – SARATOGA CA. – MOUNTAIN WINERY*

AUG 10 – ROHNERT PARK CA – GREEN MUSIC CENTER AT SONOMA ST UNIVERSITY*

AUG 11 – PASO ROBLES CA – VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE*

AUG 12 – PALA CA – PALA CASINO*

AUG 13 – LOS ANGELES CA – GREEK THEATRE*