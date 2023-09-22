Los Lonely Boys Share Intimate New Single “Dance With Me”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 22nd, 2023 - 8:11 PM

Multi-platinum-selling band Los Lonely Boys release new single “Dance With Me” via BMG. Jojo Garza [bass, vocals] shares about the song: “The song ‘Dance With Me’ is a story of man and woman engaging in the dance of life and love together as one.” He also adds, “We had a blast expressing the dance of life and love to the music of Los Lonely Boys.”

This song follows their written original song in years, “Send More Love” that was released back in June. There is a music video accompanying this video. This song has sounds of acoustic rock that has so much meaning and soul that we can feel through his voice. The Lonely Boys don’t have a specific single style that sets them apart. Los Lonely Boys are music itself, which is what allowed them to continue achieving success throughout their artistic career. For the followers of this band, they have another great track to add in their playlist.

This trio is a Grammy award-winning multi platinum band from San Angelo, Texas. This band first emerged back in 1996 and their career started to take off. One of their songs got on the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. They also collaborated with legends like Santana, Willie Nelson, and Dr. John.

They eventually at one point took a rest in 2019 and decided to once again channel their strength of brotherhood and share it with the world and they will continue to tour throughout the US between the month of October and November.

