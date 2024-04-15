Donald Glover Confirms Two Forthcoming Releases Will Be Childish Gambino’s Final Albums

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 5:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, during a GILGA Radio Instagram livestream on April 14 Donald Glover confirmed he will be releasing a “finished” version of his 2020 album, 3.15.20, under the title Atavista. As a follow-up, Gambino will release Bando Stone & The New World, which is a brand new project doubling as the soundtrack for his upcoming film of the same name. “We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album — a soundtrack for the fans.” said Glover.

While the rapper and singer did not reveal a release date for either album, he did say a music video for “Little Foot Big Foot” will be directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai and will be released in “the next couple weeks.”

UGHHH AND WE GOT A MORE FUNKY VERSION OF HUMAN SACRIFICE pic.twitter.com/sVVPloQNxi — amey はたけ (@starwarstrash) April 15, 2024

Glover also played a few previously unreleased tracks, including “Human Sacrifice” and the aforementioned “Little Foot Big Foot” featuring Atlanta rapper Young Nudy. During the livestream, Glover explained that he decided to release 3.15.20 unmixed and unmastered due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. THe also thanked fans for their support by stating: “My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving. This album is for you guys.”

Glover’s announcement follows his guest appearance during Tyler the Creator’s headlining set at Coachella on Saturday night, where they performed “Running Out Of Time” together.