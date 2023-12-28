Childish Gambino Accused Of Not Paying Residuals To Model Appearing On Album Cover

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, artist Childish Gambino has been accused of alleged mistreatment by the people who allegedly worked on the artwork of Gambino’s alleged album Awaken, My Love!, including the woman who allegedly appears on the alleged album cover. Giannina Antonette Oteto allegedly appeared on the cover of Gambino’s 2016 album wearing a beaded headdress and the model alleged in a statement that she, the stylist and makeup artist were allegedly “[taken] advantage of and lied to,” which allegedly points to Oteto not being allegedly being paid in full for her work.

“Being able to hold an album that I’m on the cover of. And having my bestie mom next to me to celebrate! My number 1 cheerleader! This album has been so hard for me to celebrate for many reasons, and for years I resented it even. It put me through a lot but finally being able to celebrate it means a lot! said Oteto.

Model Giannina Antonette Oteto from Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” album cover says he took advantage of her: “myself, the makeup artist, and stylist (all black women) were [taken] advantage of and lied to. We received low pay but were promised residuals but never… pic.twitter.com/rIljdoy8RZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2023

Oteto adds: “We received low pay. [They] promised residuals. But [we] never received anything. The only person who received residuals was a white woman who created the headpiece even though she was not on set to work on this (but she also deserves it). After years of lies and silence then finding out statute of limitation complications… it’s been an exhausting, emotional, and overall sad thing to deal with. So it took so much from me especially the fact that we all worked on it with so much love and being proud to represent black artists.”