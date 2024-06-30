Rina Sawayama Joins NewJeans’ Hyein Onstage To Perform “Bad Friend” In Japan

Home News Skylar Jameson June 30th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Rina Sawayama made a special guest appearance at Billboard Woman in Music’s group of the year, NewJeans’ concert at the Tokyo Dome on June 27th. It was the second consecutive night of NewJeans’ Bunnies Camp concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, as reported by nme.

During the NewJeans concert, each member performed a solo cover song. NewJeans member, Hyein sang “Bad Friend,” a 2020 song from Sawayama’s debut album, Sawayama. When the song’s second verse came around, Sawayama joined Hyein onstage, and the two finished the rest of the song together. This collaboration comes off the heels of Sawayama releasing “I’m Free” with Paris Hilton.

Check out Sawayama and Hyein’s performance of “Bad Friend” at NewJeans’ Bunnies Camp concert:

After their performance, Sawayama posted a series of Polaroid pictures with NewJeans. Sawayama gifted the group CD and vinyl copies of her albums, and the group gave her their new single, which according to Stereogum, is gaining lots of traction in Japan, “Supernatural”, produced by Pharrell.