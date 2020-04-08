Nicolas Godin Explores Urban Landscapes in New Video for “Concrete and Glass”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 8th, 2020 - 6:45 PM

French musician, Nicolas Godin, dropped the official music video for one of his latest songs, “Concrete and Glass.” The song was featured on his album, Concrete and Glass, which was released earlier this year in January.

Starting off with delicate electronic notes and mellow beats, “Concrete and Glass,” creates an ambient vibe with the gloomy scenery and landscapes shown within the opening shots. As houses under construction are displayed, a synth mysteriously appears as an industrial factory is seen from the corner of the camera lens.

The emotion of the song gradually shifts as it starts raining. The melody of the synth evolves into a darker tone, as a fallen tree takes the center stage of the shot, blocking an entire road.

Godin instantly appears on camera, singing of how he is looking for a house. The gently plays the piano and sings, as background ad-lib voices fill the rest of the gaps of the song.

As the song nears the end, Godin is jamming on his bass guitar in a dark room. Gradually shifting, the scene, a bright blue sky is presented, as the ambient synth slowly fades away, ending the song and video.

Aside from his solo project, Godin is a member of the duo, Air. The band released their latest album, Le voyage dans la lune, on Feb. 6, 2012. The album featured 11 songs, with a total playtime of 32 minutes and eight seconds.