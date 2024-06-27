Royal Blood Performs Cover Of Hozier’s “Eat Your Young”

Home News Sarah Faller June 27th, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Royal Blood, a Brighton rock duo and creators of the album Typhoons, covered Hozier’s “Eat Your Young” at their show at the BBC Radio One Live Lounge (via NME).

The duo, comprised of bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, surprised many fans in London when they brought out a trio of backup singers on stage to help them perform a rock cover of Hozier’s “Eat Your Young”. Check out the video from BBC of the performance below.

“Eat Your Young” is the title song of Hozier’s 2023 EP and it appears as a song on Hozier’s 2023 album Unreal Unearth. The song itself is an homage to “A Modest Proposal” the satirical essay by Johnathan Swift.

This isn’t Royal Blood’s first time performing for BBC Radio One. The last time they performed, at BBC Radio One Big Weekend Festival in 2023, they left quite the impression, as the band was frustrated with the audience. It seems this year the performance may have gone a bit better for the band.

The pair may be on a bit of a roll as they very recently wrapped up their 10th anniversary tour of their self titled debut album Royal Blood, and their tour with rock band Queens Of The Stone Age. This momentum will continue as Royal Blood is planned to keep up their live performance streak with summer shows throughout Europe.

