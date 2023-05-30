Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr Flips Off Crowd at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 2:38 PM

According to stereogum.com, during an appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, Royal Blood made headlines as they mocked the audiences response during their set, with frontman Mike Kerr flipping off the audience as he walked offstage at the end of the performance.

Toward the end of their set, Kerr let the audience know his thoughts on the lukewarm response.

“I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as how no one actually knows who we are. We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music,” stated the singer. “Who likes rock music,” he then questioned, before noting, “Nine people, brilliant.”

When introducing drummer Ben Thatcher, Kerr noted, “We’re having to clap ourselves cause that was so pathetic.” “Will you clap for us?” he asked a side-stage camera operator. “What does that say about you,” then the singer noted to the audience.

As the band played their final song, Kerr was then heard performing an off-key note while he and Thatcher disengaged from their instruments. Then the singer then walked off stage while flipping the bird to the audience.

