Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, New Live Album FU##IN UP For April 2024 Release

According to stereogum.com, recently, it has been unclear if Neil Young would ever tour again. The artist initially was not comfortable returning to live-show environments after COVID lockdown restrictions lifted and in 2002, Young told The New Yorker that he did not want to tour again unless he could do it in an environmentally sustainable way.

But Young kept recording, both by himself and with his longtime band Crazy Horse and now, Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming back with a live album and tour. The band announced the live LP, FU##IN’ UP, which was recorded at shows this past year. The album will feature nine songs spread over two LPs. FU##IN’ UP is set to come out on limited edition vinyl on Record Store Day, with a wider release six days later.

As for touring, Young returned to the road on a solo-acoustic tour this past year. Young and Crazy Horse also played their first live shows since 2019, including a 50th-anniversary show for legendary LA club the Roxy and a billionaire’s private party in Toronto. This spring, the band will hit amphitheaters across North America on what they are calling the Love Earth Tour. For tickets and more information visit livenation.com.

The Love Tour Dates

4/24-25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5/1 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5/2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/5 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

5/7 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

5/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

5/12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5/14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

5/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

5/18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

5/20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

5/22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island