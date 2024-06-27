Metallica’s Social Media Accounts Allegedly Hacked By Scammers

Home News Collin Herron June 27th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Metallica‘s social media accounts have apparently been hacked by crypto scammers. Fans spotted the band tweeting about a Solana-based cryptocurrency under the ticker ‘METAL’ yesterday (June 26). The posts have since been taken down; whilst Metallica have not made any official statement, they did retweet cryptocurrenty transfer company MoonPay’s statement, with their president Keith Grossman writing: “MoonPay does NOT support METAL.” According to nme.com, the token reached a peak of $3.37million around 20 minutes after it was launched; it dropped down to $90k roughly three hours later.

Metallica also has been performing recently. Metallica Live Debut “Inamorata” during Munich show. On mxdwn.com, Metallica performed their song “Inamorata” for the first time at their performance in Munich, Germany on May 26. The song is from the band‘s latest album, 72 Seasons, which was featured on a 16 track set that also included two tour debuts. Before performing “Inamorata,” frontman James Hetfieldtold the crowd that the tune was the band’s longest piece ever, the song runs to 11 minutes and 10 seconds on the LP.