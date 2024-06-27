Deadmau5 Considers Removing Music From Spotify Following CEO’s Controversial Content Comments

Home News Sarah Faller June 27th, 2024 - 4:25 PM

Deadmau5, electronic DJ and producer also known as Joel Zimmerman, recently made a comment on instagram agreeing with many on dislike towards spotify following what many believe to be an out-of-touch comment made by Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek (via NME).

This chain of events started in late May when Daniel Ek was discussing the ever changing nature of content creation and may have implied that music is easy, and costs almost nothing to make. This caused large public outrage from both listeners and music creators who believed Ek to be unrealistic about the reality of being a musician.

Deadmau5 was one musician who publicly spoke out against the CEO, clearly upset that the CEO of a company who makes money from his music, that has taken 25 years of his life, would make such a comment and finished it off with some choice words for the CEO himself. He also replied to comments under his post implying he was considering taking his music discography off of Spotify, and that he believes them to be predatory within the music industry. This comes after Deadmau5’s very successful 25 year celebration at the Hollywood Bowl.

Though Daniel Ek has apologized and attempted to explain his comment, previous to Deadmau5’s statement, it seems that many are very reluctant to forgive the man.

Luckily streaming is not the only way to hear Deadmau5’s music; he has many shows to come with notable plans to appear at the Nameless Festival in Italy this summer. As well as a two night stop at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre this Fall.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin